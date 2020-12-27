7 of the best places in Norfolk for a winter walk

Published: 8:00 AM December 27, 2020 Updated: 10:41 AM December 27, 2020

Head outdoors and try one of these brilliant Norfolk walks this winter and get some fresh air and exercise in stunning surroundings.

While Tier 4 restrictions are in place, you can only exercise with your household, support bubble or one person from another household when you are on your own.

Exercise should be done locally where possible or you can travel a short distance to access an open space in your Tier 4 area.

1. Sheringham Park

This popular park boasts nearly 1,000 acres of woodland, parkland and farmland with coastal views.

There are four waymarked routes, with distances ranging from one to five miles, and look out for wildlife as three species of deer can be seen alongside birds and butterflies.

It is run by the National Trust and parking costs £6.50, or it is free for members, which can be pre-booked at nationaltrust.org.uk/sheringham-park.

2. Marriott's Way

This 26-mile footpath, bridleway and cycle route runs between Aylsham and Norwich and follows the routes of two disused railway lines.

It passes wildlife-rich habitats such as the Wensum River Valley and Whitwell Common.

The entrance in Norwich is by the roundabout at Barn Road and Barker Street on the inner ring road and in Aylsham it is on Norwich Road, opposite the Bure Valley Railway Station, with many other access points along the way. Visit marriottsway.info for more information.

3. Burgh Castle

Located just a few miles from Great Yarmouth, this one-mile circular walk is fully wheelchair accessible and pushchair friendly thanks to access improvements.

Burgh Castle is one of the best-preserved Roman sites in the country, built in the late 3rd century AD, you can take a walk around the ruins of a fort.

The walk begins from the English Heritage car park in Butt Lane (NR31 9QB) and parking is free, but it is locked at 6pm.

4. Burlingham Woodland Walks

Seven miles east of Norwich, these gentle walks pass through woodland, farmland and orchards and vary in length to suit all abilities.

You can start in North Burlingham, with free parking off the A47 opposite St Andrews Church, in Acle, which links in with the Weavers’ Way, at Fairhaven Gardens and Lingwood.

It is a great walk for families with plenty of things to look out for, including sundials, a sculpture trail and an area within Drive Plantation is used to display natural form artwork by local GCSE students at Acle High School.

5. Holkham Estate

There are 3,000 acres of cycling and walking routes to explore in the park surrounding the 18th-century hall, including a nature trail around the lake, with maps at the entrance to Holkham Park and by the Visitor Reception.

Access to Holkham Beach is via Lady Anne’s Drive and it is approximately a one-mile walk down to Holkham Bay, with an endless expanse of beach and the opportunity to walk for as many miles as you choose - see routes at holkham.co.uk.

The car park at Holkham Park is open from 10am to 4pm and costs £4 per day and at Lady Anne's Drive for beach access it is open 6am to 6pm and starts at £2 for one hour.

6. Whitlingham Lake Walk

This circular walk, just south-east of Norwich, is flat and goes around the Great Broad with benches at various points to take a break and enjoy the scenery.

It can often be very muddy so make sure to wear wellies or walking boots.

It is approximately two miles long and parking starts at £1.50 for one hour - it is contactless payment only at the moment.

7. Thetford Forest

There are several routes to choose from of various lengths, including the one mile Nature Trail, a flat route which leads you easily through the woods to a wildlife spotting hide at the furthest point, and the Heritage Trail, which is 2.6 miles, where you can explore the hidden history of the forest.

Parking at High Lodge starts at £2 for up to one hour and it is contactless payment only or you can book in advance at forestryengland.uk/high-lodge.

-Make sure to follow social distancing guidelines when walking and give other groups plenty of space.