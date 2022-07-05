How to see Will Young and Heather Small for free in Norfolk this weekend

Will Young and Heather Small will perform on the final weekend of Festival Too in King's Lynn. - Credit: Supplied by Festival Too/Koshmo Photography

While heading to a festival can often be an expensive affair, this weekend you can see chart-topping acts for free in Norfolk.

Festival Too kicked off on June 25 in King's Lynn and is running across three weekends, with the finale on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, at King's Staithe Square from 7.30pm each night.

There is free entry and the volunteer-run event is now in its 38th year.

The final weekend kicks off in style on Friday evening with Tom Lumley and The Brave Liaison, Indigo Shore, The Charlatans' Tim Burgess with a DJ set and the headliners are rock band Reef.

On Saturday night will be the Springwood High School Band, Reno & Rome, Khalysis, and Heather Small, known as part of the M People with hits including Moving on Up and Search for the Hero.

You definitely will not want to Leave Right Now as the festival will be closed by Pop Idol winner and Brit Award-winning singer Will Young, whose number one hits include Jealousy and Light My Fire.