News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

How to see Will Young and Heather Small for free in Norfolk this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM July 5, 2022
Will Young and Heather Small will perform on the final weekend of Festival Too in King's Lynn.

Will Young and Heather Small will perform on the final weekend of Festival Too in King's Lynn. - Credit: Supplied by Festival Too/Koshmo Photography

While heading to a festival can often be an expensive affair, this weekend you can see chart-topping acts for free in Norfolk.

Festival Too kicked off on June 25 in King's Lynn and is running across three weekends, with the finale on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, at King's Staithe Square from 7.30pm each night.

There is free entry and the volunteer-run event is now in its 38th year.

The final weekend kicks off in style on Friday evening with Tom Lumley and The Brave Liaison, Indigo Shore, The Charlatans' Tim Burgess with a DJ set and the headliners are rock band Reef.

A large crowd on the Tuesday Market Place for the finale of Festival Too.

The final weekend of Festival Too features chart-topping acts. - Credit: Ian Burt

On Saturday night will be the Springwood High School Band, Reno & Rome, Khalysis, and Heather Small, known as part of the M People with hits including Moving on Up and Search for the Hero.

You definitely will not want to Leave Right Now as the festival will be closed by Pop Idol winner and Brit Award-winning singer Will Young, whose number one hits include Jealousy and Light My Fire.

Days Out Guide
Visit Norfolk
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Firefighters tackled a bus fire in Norwich this morning.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Blaze sees 20 passengers evacuated from city bus

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Michaela Bollard, bar manager, Tiffany Long, head chef, and owners Jonathan and Naomi Pearson (L-R) from The White Hart.

Food and Drink

First-time publicans transform their local and are already winning awards

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Flames gripped a barn off the A149 at Thorpe Market in north Norfolk.

Video

Flames grip barn in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sanders Coaches' 202 service has been blocked by a fallen tree. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Parked cars prevent buses from serving north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon