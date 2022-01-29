Why I love Norfolk - Sarah Cannell









Memory

My favourite memory was when I was invited to be a judge at the Lord Mayors Procession in 2008. The judges had to lead the parade, walking down the middle of St Stephen's Street with the Samba band, huge crowds either side and all the carnival floats behind us. It was amazing, especially as I used to go every year with my Dad and his brothers Will and Richard when I was a kid so I felt an extra special connection with my Norwich family.

Landmark

City landmark - Norwich Castle. I spent a lot of time there as a child as my Auntie Cathy worked in the conservation department and more recently have loved taking my son, Henry, to rediscover it all over again. My favourite Seago snowy landscape lives there near the Munnings paintings.

Country landmark - The Wells Lifeboat Horse sculpture by the incredible Rachael Long.



Beach

Waxham beach in the summer can be bliss, walking over the dunes with golden sand between your toes and taking a dip in the sea - until the sea mist rolls in!

Town, city or village

Has to be Thurlton in the 1970s where I grew up. I had an idyllic, feral childhood there playing on the marshes, and remember long, hot summers playing in meadows with wildflowers and butterflies.

Place to eat

Shiki in Tombland is my favourite place to eat, any excuse to celebrate with a delicious Bento Box selection of sushi. In fact we got a takeaway for New Years Eve this year with friends!

Pub

Geldeston Locks in South Norfolk is my favourite Norfolk pub. I remember spending a lot of time there in my teens enjoying the candlelight, music and cider! Recently it has been bought by the local community and I canoed there from the brilliant family-run Hipperson's boatyard in Beccles in the summer.

Attraction or day out

Raveningham Lumiere has become my new favourite evening out. This is its second year and it is a twinkling magical walk through wild gardens with films, music and artworks made for the space to be viewed at night. It is on at the Raveningham Centre in Raveningham, near Loddon, for the whole of March 2022 as a way of celebrating the end of winter and welcoming in the summer.

Something that happens every year

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail in South Norfolk is my favourite annual Norfolk event which is on for the whole of August and has artists and sculptors from all over the country taking part. Beautiful wild gardens with inspiring sculptures and an uplifting atmosphere.

Shop

Bayfield Hall Old Stables Antiques is just outside Holt and a well kept secret for interior designers. It has seven antique dealers who source beautiful rugs, furniture, mirrors and more from all over Europe. I always buy twinkly Christmas treats from there and will be visiting their summer Antique Fair on July 3. I bought the comfiest armchairs ever from the fair a couple of years ago.



Export

My musician sister Laura Cannell is my favourite Norfolk export! Her incredibly complex, haunting compositions and 2021 project with cellist Kate Ellis has reached 10,000,000 people worldwide. She was inspired to play the recorder and become a musician after a school trip to Blickling Hall where she saw a group of Tudor musicians perform.



