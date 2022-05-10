News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Everywhere you can see RAF parachuters in Norfolk this summer

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:19 PM May 10, 2022
RAF Falcons parachute display team at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be returning to Norfolk for eight shows - Credit: Denise Bradley

Military parachuters are coming back to Norfolk this summer to perform at a series of music festivals and air shows.

The RAF Falcons' 2022 summer display programme includes eight events across the county.

In June they will be at Sandringham Show (June 5), Lowestoft Armed Forces Day (June 25) and the Royal Norfolk Show (June 29 and 30).

There will be displays in July at RAF Marham Families Day (July 28) and Old Buckenham Air Show (July 30 and 31).

The teams' final event in Norfolk is the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground (September 2).

The RAF Falcons are the UK's premier military parachute display team, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The team puts on displays of freefalls, non-contact canopy stacks and more, falling at speeds of up to 120mph.

Skygazing
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Lord Alan Sugar. Picture: PA/Philip Toscano

Apprentice star Alan Sugar visits Norfolk village for pub lunch

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Protesters outside Carrow Road following the Canaries 4-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Video

WATCH: Fan protests after Norwich City's 4-0 defeat to West Ham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast to pass over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Banham Zoo are marking Mental Health Awareness Week with a special £5 entrance fee on May 10

Norfolk Live News

When you can visit Banham Zoo for just a fiver

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon