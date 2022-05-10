Everywhere you can see RAF parachuters in Norfolk this summer

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be returning to Norfolk for eight shows - Credit: Denise Bradley

Military parachuters are coming back to Norfolk this summer to perform at a series of music festivals and air shows.

The RAF Falcons' 2022 summer display programme includes eight events across the county.

In June they will be at Sandringham Show (June 5), Lowestoft Armed Forces Day (June 25) and the Royal Norfolk Show (June 29 and 30).

There will be displays in July at RAF Marham Families Day (July 28) and Old Buckenham Air Show (July 30 and 31).

The teams' final event in Norfolk is the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground (September 2).

The RAF Falcons are the UK's premier military parachute display team, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The team puts on displays of freefalls, non-contact canopy stacks and more, falling at speeds of up to 120mph.