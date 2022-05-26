8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee
- Credit: copyright: Archant 2013
Make sure your jubilee weekend goes off with a bang with these places in Norfolk holding free fireworks displays.
1. Thorpe St Andrew
Where: Sir George Morse Park, Laundry Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0XQ
When: Thursday, June 2: 12pm-10pm
There will be a pop-up bar from the Fat Cat Brewery Tap, children's activites, craft and food stalls, and a funfair, with live entertainment from 6pm. The event will end with a beacon lighting and a dazzling firework display.
2. Aylsham
Where: Aylsham Recreation Ground, Aylsham, NR11 6GQ
When: Thursday, June 2: 6pm-10pm
Head to this charming market town for Platinum Party in the Park, with live music, street food, craft stalls, and children's entertainment. It will finish with a beacon lighting and short fireworks display.
3. Diss
Where: Diss Park, Park Road, Diss, IP22 4AU
When: Thursday, June 2: 4pm-10.30pm
Glow in the Park in Diss will celebrate the start of the jubilee weekend in style, with street food, live music, and a lantern procession. The lighting of the beacon takes place at 9.45pm followed by a fireworks display at 10pm.
4. Holt
Where: Market Place, Holt, NR25 6BE
When: Thursday, June 2: 2pm until late
Holt is running events across the jubilee weekend, starting on Thursday afternoon with speeches followed by entertainment. A community choir will perform at 9.15pm in front of the war memorial, with the beacon lit at 9.45pm followed by fireworks.
5. King's Lynn
Where: King's Staithe Square, King's Lynn, PE30 1JE
When: Thursday, June 2: 4pm until late
There are four days of fun happening in King's Lynn and from 4pm on Thursday there will be fairy tale characters like princesses and queens, a sing-along, and live music. The beacon will be lit at 9.45pm and a fireworks display will then delight the crowd.
6. Great Yarmouth
Where: Anchor Gardens, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EJ
When: Thursday, June 2: 6.30pm-10pm
Head to Anchor Gardens in the evening with live music from 6.30pm, followed by the beacon lighting at 9.45pm and then fireworks.
Earlier in the day head to the Golden Mile at 2pm with a spectacular parade of 26 Friesian horses starting at Joyland.
7. Costessey
Where: The Costessey Centre, Longwater Lane, Costessey, NR8 5AH
When: Saturday, June 4: 10am to 10pm
The Costessey Fete and Fayre is back after three years away with more than 100 stalls and entertainment. It will run on Friday, June 3, from 12pm to 5pm and Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 10pm with live music from 5pm and a firework display on the second day.
8. Hempton
Where: The Bell, The Green, Hempton, NR21 7LG
When: Thursday, June 2: 6pm until 10pm
There will be a barbecue at The Bell and live music on Hempton Common, with parking on the field next to the Memorial Hall. A beacon will be lit at 9.15pm and the evening will end with fireworks at around 9.30pm. On Sunday there will also be a community picnic from 2pm to 4pm on the common.
