7 places you can see Santa in Norfolk this Christmas

After the pandemic prevented Santa from returning to events across Norfolk in 2020 many families are already looking forward to this upcoming festive season.

Here are seven places you can see Santa this Christmas.

1. Wroxham Barns - The Christmas Experience

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, NR12 8QU

When: Every weekend in December including December 20, 21, 22, 23

Price: £17.95 per child (aged 2 and above), £11.50 for under 2’s and adults from £14.50

Wroxham Barns is offering an immersive Christmas experience lasting nearly three hours with no queues. The event will “bring alive the magic of Christmas” for your little ones and an opportunity to spend quality time with Santa, Mrs Claus and their Elves.

There will be a new and improved live animal nativity, elf college, Mrs Claus kitchen, toy shop and snow storm barn and the option to add a teddy bear workshop session.

For more information visit Wroxham Barns’ website.

2. North Norfolk Railway - Santa Special Steam Trains

Where: Sheringham Station, North Norfolk Railway, NR26 8RA

When: Weekends from November 27 until December 19 and daily December 20 to December 24

Price: Adults and children aged one plus, £22 on November 27 and 28, £24 on December 4 and 5 and £26 from December 11 to 24.

Make your Christmas extra special this year with a festive trip on a full-size steam train journey to meet Father Christmas in North Norfolk.

On the North Norfolk Railway’s website, it writes: “Join us for a magical seasonal trip. Step onto the platform at Sheringham Station and see the steam gently rising around the carriages as Santa’s Special Train waits for you to board.

“Grab a hot soup, drink or delicious homemade refreshments from The Old Luggage Office buffet and climb aboard the train of historic carriages ready for a journey to meet Father Christmas himself.”

Visit its website here.

3. Bressingham Steam and Gardens – Christmas visits at Bressingham

Where: Low Road, Diss IP22 2AA

When: November 28, December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12 and December 18 to 24.

Price: Adult (advance) tickets are £12.50, children (advance) £15.50 and under 3's (advance) £8.00

Santa will be in his grotto at Bressingham Steam and Gardens where you will be able to see and speak with him, and receive a present - but you will not be able to enter the grotto and sit with him.

The event includes a ride on the steam train on the Fen Railway, a visit to Father Christmas (for children up to 12 years) and a present as well as rides on the Gallopers.

Booking is essential and should be done online. Time slots given are for visiting the grotto. Families are welcome to look around after their slot.

To book visit its website here.

4. Roarrr! Dinosaur Adventure – Dippy’s Christmas Adventure

Where: Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JE

When: Chose between Jingle all the Day (around 10.30am until 3.30pm) or the evening experience Sparkle in the dark (around 5.30pm to 8.25pm).

Running from November 27 and 28, December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12, December 18 to 24

Price: Prices vary for the day time and night time event and may change from December 1(check online). You will also need to purchase your park tickets when you book

Families can expect a pre-historic Christmas at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

Dippy and his friends are ready to sprinkle some Christmas magic across the park and families will be able to visit Father Christmas in his grotto.

Visitors can pick between the day event, Jingle all the Day, or the evening event, Sparkle in the Dark.

Included in the Jingle all the Day experience is a digital photograph with Father Christmas and hot chocolate for all members of the family. Father Christmas will then give each child a golden ticket to exchange for a gift of their choice from his toy shop.

Sparkle in the Dark offers the opportunity to meet Father Christmas after the park closes.

To book your tickets visit the website here.

5. Father Christmas lands at Norwich Aviation Museum

Where: Old Norwich Road, Horsham St. Faith, NR10 3JF

When: Sunday December 12

Price: Normal admission prices will apply along with a £3 admission fee to the Nimrod Grotto (per child).

Adults £8.00, concessions £6.00 (includes over 65 and 16-17 years), children £5.00 and under 5 free.

The City of Norwich Aviation Museum plans to host Santa Claus in its 'Nimrod Grotto' between 10am and 4pm. Children will have the chance to tell Santa their Christmas wishes and receive a small Christmas gift.

The museum's very own Vulcan Bomber will be also open for guided tours along with its Hawker Hunter cockpit for flight simulator sessions and a Jaguar cockpit section for aspiring jet fighter pilots.

6. Father Christmas at Cromer Pier

Where: Pavilion Theatre, Promenade, Cromer NR27 9HE

When: December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12 and December 18 to 23

Price: £15 per child and adults get in for free

Families who visit Cromer Pier can see Father Christmas in his grotto on the Pavilion Theatre stage.

On Cromer Pier’s website it writes: “The distant tinkle of bells could be heard as Father Christmas and his favourite elf sparkle magically arrived on his sleigh at the Pier.

“It’s a unique experience that the whole family can be a part of.

“It includes a gift and as many photographs and videos as you like. As many adults as you please go absolutely free so nobody has to miss out.”

7. Holkham – An audience with Father Christmas

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: To be confirmed

Cost: To be confirmed

On Holkham Hall’s website it states: “Father Christmas and his elves are busy planning their festive frivolities to be enjoyed at Holkham this year.

“Unfortunately, North Pole mail is running a little later than usual, so we are unable to confirm exact details for the event until September.

“Please do keep an eye on this page and our social media channels, and perhaps also sign-up to receive our e-news to be the first to know when tickets go on sale! The sign-up link is in the footer below.”

Visit its website here.