Dates announced for next year's Royal Norfolk Show

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:29 PM July 1, 2022
Royal Norfolk Show Day 2 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

This year's Royal Norfolk Show attracted over 90,000 revellers. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

This year's Royal Norfolk Show only packed away yesterday – but the dates for next year's event have already been announced.

The Norfolk Showground will once again be packed with all the things that make Norfolk great, from Norwich City to some of the county's finest livestock, on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023.

It comes after organisers thanked everyone who attended this year's show including Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association staff, sponsors, exhibitors, stewards and volunteers.

Over the two days, more than 90,000 revellers witnessed a wide range of events from Norwich City's new home kit being released, to animal displays, to the EDP's very own Chris Hill being honoured for his service to farming.

