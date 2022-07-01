Dates announced for next year's Royal Norfolk Show

This year's Royal Norfolk Show only packed away yesterday – but the dates for next year's event have already been announced.

The Norfolk Showground will once again be packed with all the things that make Norfolk great, from Norwich City to some of the county's finest livestock, on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023.

It comes after organisers thanked everyone who attended this year's show including Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association staff, sponsors, exhibitors, stewards and volunteers.

WHAT A SHOW!

Thank you to everyone who attend Royal Norfolk Show 2022! Thank you to the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association Staff, Sponsors, Exhibitors, Traders, Stewards and Volunteers who made this show happen. Including the four legged variety!

See you all 28 & 29 June 2023 pic.twitter.com/XnuXLZtbEN — Royal Norfolk Show (@norfolkshow) June 30, 2022

Over the two days, more than 90,000 revellers witnessed a wide range of events from Norwich City's new home kit being released, to animal displays, to the EDP's very own Chris Hill being honoured for his service to farming.