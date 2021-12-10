15 unmissable shows coming to Norwich in 2022

Next year is set to be a fantastic one with a stellar range of shows heading to Norwich Theatre Royal. There's something for all the family, from toe-tapping musicals and West End spectaculars, to performances that will have you guessing and laughing in equal measure. You will need to book fast to avoid missing out on these highly sought-after tickets.



The Sound of Music

January 18 to 22

Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society return to the Theatre Royal with a fresh new production of this much loved Rogers and Hammerstein musical. With all the songs you love, this heartwarming story is sure to captivate.

The Book of Mormon

January 25 to February 4

An award-winning musical comedy from the creators of South Park and Avenue Q. The plot follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent on a journey to a place about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Cluedo

February 7 to 12

This is an exciting comedy-thriller based on the hit 1985 film CLUE and the classic board game loved by generations. The play should keep you guessing right up to the finale, and if that doesn't entice you, Michelle Collins, best known for her role in EastEnders, has also been announced as Miss Scarlett to boot!

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Credit: Contributed

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

March 1 to 5 Limited availability

The smash-hit musical comes to Norwich, featuring West End star Layton Williams and EastEnders' much-loved Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle. Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Not fitting in, he is terrified about the future, but Jamie will be a sensation!

School of Rock - Credit: Paul Coltas

School of Rock

March 15 to 19

Globally adored, this music is based on the movie starring Jack Black, and centres around wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who is cast out by his bandmates and poses as a substitute music teacher at an elite prep school, transforming his students into a mind-blowing rock band. The show features all the original songs from the movie and a band of insanely talented kids that play live every show.

Fascinating Aida

March 27

Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman are heading to Norwich Theatre Royal with a selection of old favourites, songs you haven't heard before and some you wish you'd never heard in the first place. The performances are hilarious and topical – the glamour is unstoppable.

Magic Goes Wrong - Credit: Pamela Raith

Magic Goes Wrong

April 19 to 23

Back with their biggest comedy catastrophe to date, the multi-award-winning Mischief (The Play That Goes Wrong, BBC One's The Goes Wrong Show) return to the stage with their hilarious new show created with magic legends, Penn & Teller.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

May 3 to 7

This National Theatre award-winning production returns to Norwich to bring the best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage. Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. So when he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour's dog, it takes him on a jour

La Boheme on tour - Credit: Contributed

La Bohème

May 21

English Touring Opera returns to Norwich with a poetic production of the most popular operas, Puccini's La Bohème. A story of young love, starting on Christmas Eve in a Parisian garret. The lovers draw close on this festive, snowy night, but poverty forces them apart. Their story of romance and heartbreak is told in the most memorable music.

Dreamgirls

May 31 to June 11

Let your soul sing with the dazzling Dreamgirls. Direct from the West End with an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that send audiences wild, this spectacular musical production features the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen', 'I Am Changing' and 'One Night Only'.

Chicago - Credit: ©Tristram Kenton

Chicago

July 11 to 16

Starring Coronation Street's Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart and the West End’s Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Chicago has a sexy, sassy score with one show-stopping song after another, including all your favourites. Sing along to ‘Razzle Dazzle’, ‘All That Jazz’ and more. It would be almost criminal to miss this one.

Les Misérables

August 31 to September 24

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's musical Misérables will play in Norwich for almost a month. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed 'Les Mis for the 21st Century'. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score includes the songs you will know and love.

Waitress

August 15 to 20

Meet Jenna (played by Chelsea Halfpenny), a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. But with the support of her workmates, she finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness. This musical comedy is warm, witty and hilarious!

Mamma Mia! - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Mamma Mia!

October 4 to 22

Every day's a holiday at Mamma Mia, so have the time of your life at the world's sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical. Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, it’s a tale of love, friendship and identity, irresistibly told through the timeless hits of ABBA.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

October 24 to 29

This performance is based on the Sunday Times best-selling novel, which inspired one of this century's most treasured films. The show takes us on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a life-affirming comedy about taking risks, finding love and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places.

