North Norfolk carnival to return with almost 100 events

Wells Carnival will have a parade as well as a number of other events - Credit: IAN BURT

A popular north Norfolk carnival is set to return this month with dozens of events for revellers to enjoy.

Wells Carnival is coming back with a bang, offering around 100 activities ranging from quizzes to a teddy bear picnic.

Most of the action will take place at The Maltings, The Buttlands, Gordon Barrett Memorial Hall and Wells Town Football Club.

The traditional summer carnival will have a procession with floats and a fete day, as well as a food and craft fair. Others things to do include a sandcastle contest and a town crier competition.

Furthermore, the festivities will also feature the crowning of this year's 'Carnival Royalty'. Applicants for the king/queen positions must live or work in the Wells area.

Locals and visitors can also expect a range of live music and film screenings.

Wells Carnival will take place from July 23 to August 7. Most events will be free or charge a small fee.

For the full programme, visit wellscarnival.co.uk.