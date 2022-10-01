News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

What to see in the sky in October: Two meteor showers and partial eclipse

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:30 AM October 1, 2022
A view of the solar eclipse through the clouds in King's Lynn. PictureL Matthew Usher.

October will have a Hunter's Moon and a partial solar eclipse - Credit: Matthew Usher

From the Hunter's Moon to two meteor showers, there is so much to see in October's night sky.

Here are some things to look out for in the sky this month.

The moon

Phases for October are as follows:

  • New moon - September 25
  • First quarter - October 2
  • Hunter's Moon - October 9
    • This moon gets its name from those it aids, flooding fields with light to illuminate prey and make hunting easier.
  • Last quarter - October 17
  • New moon - October 25

The planets

Mercury will be coming back into visibility on October 9 and can be seen with the naked eye. It will be above the eastern horizon before sunrise.

Most Read

  1. 1 People queueing for new village bakery which keeps selling out
  2. 2 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
  3. 3 Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase
  1. 4 Woman arrested after car crashes into four parked vehicles
  2. 5 Care worker faces jail for sleeping as patient suffered fatal injuries
  3. 6 Woman accused over fatal A140 crash denies seeing motorcyclist
  4. 7 Vintage tractors, 45 stalls and street food at autumn fair this weekend
  5. 8 Why you won't find chocolate and sweets at shop tills from this weekend
  6. 9 Air ambulance responds after man in his 30s suffers emergency
  7. 10 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000

The distant dwarf planet Eris will be in opposition (opposite the sun) on October 18. It will be bright but you will need equipment to spot it.

Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will be visible in the early evening sky.

Star trails and a lone shooting star from the Perseids meteor shower. It is one of the brightest and

The Orionids and Draconids showers are peaking this month

Meteor showers

Draconids

Active between October 6 and 10, this shower will peak on October 8.

The full moon may cause low visibility.

Orionids

Active between September 26 and November 22, this shower will peak on October 21

The meteors will be bright and fast with glowing trains and some fireballs.

At their peak, there will be a rate of up to 25 meteors per hour.

Partial solar eclipse

On October 25 there will be a partial eclipse - when the moon, sun and earth do not perfectly align and the moon casts part of its shadow.

Lasting from 9am to 1pm, the moment of greatest eclipse will be at about 11am.

Skygazing
Norfolk
London
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Video footage captured the moment a car and tractor collided outside RAF Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance responded.

Updated

One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Brancaster aftermath

Cause of major fire on coast which gutted five homes revealed

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
An approximation of the area planned to accommodate the 89 homes in Toftwood, Dereham

Breckland Council

Plan for extra 89 homes to ‘slot in’ to town’s expansion

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon