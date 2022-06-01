News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What to see in the sky in June: Summer solstice and supermoon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:23 AM June 1, 2022
The supermoon rises above King's Lynn Minster.

Get your telescopes out because this month will see our skies full of everything from a supermoon to the summer solstice.

Here is everything you can see in the sky in June 2022.

The moon

A 'blue blood moon' sets over Beccles.

  • New moon - May 30
  • First quarter - June 7
  • Strawberry Moon - June 14
    • As one of the first full moons of summer, this moon gets its name from the ripening of fruit. Other names are the Blooming Moon, the Honey Moon, and the Birth Moon.
    • This will be a supermoon which is a combination of a lunar perigee (when the moon is close to Earth) and a full moon. Supermoons appear up to 14pc bigger and 30pc brighter than normal.
  • Last quarter - June 20
  • New moon - June 28

The stars and planets

Venus will be bright this month, rising 80 to 100 minutes before the sun. It will be low in the sky to the northeast.

Mercury will be in the same area, rising about 30 minutes after Venus. It will be more difficult to locate, so use Venus as a guide.

Mars will be rising about two hours before the sun this month to the southeast. It will brighten through June.

Jupiter will be near Mars at the start of the month with the two slowly moving apart.

Saturn will appear to the south in the morning. Through a telescope, the rings appear to narrow.

Neptune and Uranus are also morning planets but are not visible this month.

Summer solstice

Sunset on summer solstice at Hunstanton.

The solstice marks the beginning of the astronomical summer, taking place on Tuesday, June 21.

The sun will rise at 4.43am and set at 9.22pm. The exact solstice will be at 10.13am.

Hours of daylight in the northern hemisphere are at their maximum and night at their minimum, with the Earth's axis tilted towards the sun.

