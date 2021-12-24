What parkrun events are taking place on Christmas Day in Norfolk?
Fancy blowing the cobwebs away on Christmas Day? Then this might be right up your street!
Despite rising cases of Covid-19 disrupting some Christmas events in Norfolk this year, such as Christmas Day swims, the Thursford Christmas Spectacular and The Polar Express Train Ride, there are still some parkruns going ahead.
The following events will start at 9am on Saturday, December 25, and it's worth registering for free before attending.
Norwich: Eaton Park, South Park Avenue, NR4 7AU
Norwich: UEA, Colney Lane Playing Fields, University of East Anglia, Colney Lane, NR4 7TJ
Norwich: Catton Park, Oak Lane, NR6 7DB
King's Lynn: The Walks, London Road, PE30 1PE
Brandon (Suffolk): Brandon Country Park, Bury Road, IP27 0SU
Thetford: Abbey Meadows
Gorleston: Gorleston Cliffs, Great Yarmouth
Great Yarmouth: North Beach, North Drive, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1EQ