What parkrun events are taking place on Christmas Day in Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:09 PM December 24, 2021
Organisers were pleased with the turnout to Suffolk's parkruns on New Years' Day Picture: SIMON HOWL

What parkrun events are taking place on Christmas Day in Norfolk? - Credit: Archant

Fancy blowing the cobwebs away on Christmas Day? Then this might be right up your street!

Despite rising cases of Covid-19 disrupting some Christmas events in Norfolk this year, such as Christmas Day swims, the Thursford Christmas Spectacular and The Polar Express Train Ride, there are still some parkruns going ahead.

The following events will start at 9am on Saturday, December 25, and it's worth registering for free before attending.


Norwich: Eaton Park, South Park Avenue, NR4 7AU

Norwich: UEA, Colney Lane Playing Fields, University of East Anglia, Colney Lane, NR4 7TJ

Norwich: Catton Park, Oak Lane, NR6 7DB

King's Lynn: The Walks, London Road, PE30 1PE

Brandon (Suffolk): Brandon Country Park, Bury Road, IP27 0SU

Thetford: Abbey Meadows

Gorleston: Gorleston Cliffs, Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth: North Beach, North Drive, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1EQ

Norfolk

