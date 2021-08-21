How to find 7 of Norfolk's top attractions using just three words

Published: 9:00 AM August 21, 2021

Some of Norfolk's top tourist attractions are hard to find, often set away from main roads, but using just three words will make sure you do not get lost.

Postcodes sometimes point to general, rural areas and not the entrance where you are trying to reach.

One piece of software wants to end this frustration.

What3words aims to make it easier to for people to find and share any location.

The geocode system has divided the globe into three-metre squares, each assigned a unique three-word address, making it easier to find specific places.

The three-word address can be typed into the app or what3words.com to get directions to the specific location.

Here are the addresses for just a few of Norfolk’s top attractions:

The Sandringham Estate. - Credit: Archant

1. Sandringham Estate, Sandringham

Three-word address: parked.caramel.kindest

One of the royal residences, the Sandringham Estate and its Royal Park are a must-visit in Norfolk.

Visitors need to book to see either the house or the gardens, but the Royal Park is open throughout the year to walk or cycle around.

Spanning more than 600 acres, finding the right place or entrance to the grounds can be pretty difficult.

However, these three words will direct you right up to the road outside the visitor centre and the North car park.

Norwich Cathedral spire - Credit: Archant

2. Norwich Cathedral, Norwich

Three-word address: quest.urban.deed

Norwich Cathedral was completed in the 12th century and it is the most complete Norman cathedral in England.

The Cathedral often hosts exhibits that you can visit, including the Natural History Museum's Dippy the Dinosaur which is there until October 30.

Sometimes, you can even spot the pair of peregrine falcons that have lived on the Cathedral spire since 2009.

These three words will lead you to Erpingham Gate, facing the front door of the Cathedral.

The dinosaurs are a big attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

3. Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade

Three-word address: brew.lightbulb.defenders

This dinosaur-themed attraction is the perfect place for a day out in nature, with a fun twist.

With multiple trails and activities, there is a wide variety of prehistoric creatures for families to discover.

Though signposted along the A47, sometimes it is nice to have an address that will lead you directly to the entrance, which is what these three words will do.

Children enjoying the Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. - Credit: Archant

4. BeWILDerwood, Hoveton

Three-word address: canoe.monks.breakfast

Hidden in the trees of Hoveton, BeWILDerwood is home to a host of mythical creatures, including Boggles, Thorny Crocklebogs, and Twiggles.

Families can now spend a day in the natural habitat of these creatures and run, climb and slide around the park’s enchanting world.

Just type in the three words above to get directions to this otherworldly attraction.

Oxburgh Hall - Credit: IAN BURT

5. Oxburgh Hall, Oxborough

Three-word address: playful.shelving.legroom

Oxburgh Hall is a beautiful manor house surrounded by an imposing moat.

Visitors to the Hall are welcome to purchase a ticket and explore the impressive ground floor rooms of the house or to wander around the gardens.

The house’s orchard is open too, where guests can view heritage varieties of fruit trees from around Norfolk.

The special three-word code will give you directions to the right side of the grounds to park.

Thetford Forest - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015





6. Thetford Forest, Thetford

Three-word address: crabmeat.teaches.dice

With more than 46,000 acres of forest and multiple car parks to navigate, trips to Thetford Forest can be confusing.

This three-word address will take you to the road entrance for High Lodge, the hub of the forest’s activities.

Surrounded by walking trails through beautiful wilderness and play areas, the Lodge offers things to do for people of all ages.

A family enjoying a day out at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

7. Banham Zoo, Banham

Three-word address: orders.acre.overt

Set in 50 acres of parkland and gardens, Banham Zoo is the residence of more than 2,000 animals from around the world.

A visit to this zoo is a great way to get up close and personal with animals, especially with the feeding opportunities on offer.

Taking you straight to the car park, orders.acre.overt is your one-way ticket to a day of discovering exotic wildlife.