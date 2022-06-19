News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:01 PM June 19, 2022
Updated: 5:07 PM June 19, 2022
Mark Feehily from Westlife was a surprise guest at Greshfest in Holt. 

- Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Westlife star Mark Feehily headed east on Father's Day and made a surprise appearance at a new Norfolk festival.

The Irish singer was one of the celebrity guests at Greshfest, which took place in the grounds of Gresham's School in Holt over the weekend.

Scott Greengrass got a selfie with actress Maisie Smith at Greshfest. 

- Credit: Scott Greengrass

The fun began on Saturday evening with the Urban Soul Orchestra performing on the Theatre in the Woods stage.

Rosie, Olive, Molly, Ivy, and Flora enjoy a day out at Greshfest in Holt. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

Sunday was then aimed at families with street food, circus skills, inflatables and rides.

The main event was Norfolk Music Hub's 2022 Virtual Big Sing with a morning and afternoon performance, with the latter streamed nationwide. 

The audience sang along with celebrities such as EastEnders' Maisie Smith and actress and singer Claire Sweeney.

Claire Sweeney performing at Greshfest. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

While these celebrities had been announced ahead of the event, Mark Feehily from Westlife was a surprise guest and performed Bring Him Home from Les Misérables. 

Alice Kemp, organiser, said: "Everyone loved the Theatre in the Woods venue and it has been a really good weekend.

"A lot of people did a double-take when they saw Mark." 

Pictures of Mark Feehily at Greshfest will be released on Monday by the organisers. 

Paul Girling, Brad Fisher and Rob Hazelwood at Greshfest. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

Greshfest 2022 in Holt. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Virtual Big Sing at Greshfest. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

Families could learn circus skills at Greshfest. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

Tik Tok Star Red at Greshfest. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

Face painting fun at Greshfest.

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

Claire Sweeney performs at Greshfest. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

Greshfest in full swing in Holt. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

TikTok star Red performs at Greshfest. 

- Credit: Brittany Woodman


