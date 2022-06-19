Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance

Gallery

Mark Feehily from Westlife was a surprise guest at Greshfest in Holt.

Westlife star Mark Feehily headed east on Father's Day and made a surprise appearance at a new Norfolk festival.

The Irish singer was one of the celebrity guests at Greshfest, which took place in the grounds of Gresham's School in Holt over the weekend.

Scott Greengrass got a selfie with actress Maisie Smith at Greshfest.

The fun began on Saturday evening with the Urban Soul Orchestra performing on the Theatre in the Woods stage.

Rosie, Olive, Molly, Ivy, and Flora enjoy a day out at Greshfest in Holt.

Sunday was then aimed at families with street food, circus skills, inflatables and rides.

The main event was Norfolk Music Hub's 2022 Virtual Big Sing with a morning and afternoon performance, with the latter streamed nationwide.

The audience sang along with celebrities such as EastEnders' Maisie Smith and actress and singer Claire Sweeney.

Claire Sweeney performing at Greshfest.

While these celebrities had been announced ahead of the event, Mark Feehily from Westlife was a surprise guest and performed Bring Him Home from Les Misérables.

Alice Kemp, organiser, said: "Everyone loved the Theatre in the Woods venue and it has been a really good weekend.

"A lot of people did a double-take when they saw Mark."

Pictures of Mark Feehily at Greshfest will be released on Monday by the organisers.

Paul Girling, Brad Fisher and Rob Hazelwood at Greshfest.

Greshfest 2022 in Holt.

The Virtual Big Sing at Greshfest.

Families could learn circus skills at Greshfest.

Tik Tok Star Red at Greshfest.

Face painting fun at Greshfest.

Claire Sweeney performs at Greshfest.

Greshfest in full swing in Holt.

TikTok star Red performs at Greshfest.




