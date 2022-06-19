Gallery
Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance
- Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Westlife star Mark Feehily headed east on Father's Day and made a surprise appearance at a new Norfolk festival.
The Irish singer was one of the celebrity guests at Greshfest, which took place in the grounds of Gresham's School in Holt over the weekend.
The fun began on Saturday evening with the Urban Soul Orchestra performing on the Theatre in the Woods stage.
Sunday was then aimed at families with street food, circus skills, inflatables and rides.
The main event was Norfolk Music Hub's 2022 Virtual Big Sing with a morning and afternoon performance, with the latter streamed nationwide.
The audience sang along with celebrities such as EastEnders' Maisie Smith and actress and singer Claire Sweeney.
While these celebrities had been announced ahead of the event, Mark Feehily from Westlife was a surprise guest and performed Bring Him Home from Les Misérables.
Alice Kemp, organiser, said: "Everyone loved the Theatre in the Woods venue and it has been a really good weekend.
"A lot of people did a double-take when they saw Mark."
Pictures of Mark Feehily at Greshfest will be released on Monday by the organisers.