Car boot sales running throughout summer at country park
Published: 5:40 PM July 13, 2022
A bi-weekly car boot sale is running at a country park in west Norfolk.
Bawsey Estate is hosting car boots on Sundays and Thursdays at "one of the most stunning car boot venues in the area".
There will be both hot and cold refreshments available on-site.
Pitches are available for £1 with no need for pre-booking. All pitch proceeds are going to East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Parking is free for buyers during opening hours.
Bawsey Car Boot Sale is every Sunday from 9am to 1pm until the end of September.
The Mid-Week Car Boot is every Thursday from 9.30am to 1.30pm until the start of August.
On Sundays, the estate also regularly hosts training by Fenland Working Newfoundlands. Visitors are welcome to come along and watch.