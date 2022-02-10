News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk town named among UK's most romantic staycation spots

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:40 AM February 10, 2022
The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DE

The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

A north Norfolk town has been named as one of the UK's most romantic staycation spots.

Wells-next-the-Sea is ranked as third on the list created by holiday lettings company, Holiday Cottages.

It refers to the town's "outstanding beauty" which is perfect for couples looking for a "beautiful beach getaway."

Wells was celebrated for its sandy beach and colourful beach huts as a backdrop for a "romantic stroll or picnic".

Its "charming harbour" was also noted as somewhere to try fishing or crabbing.

The coastal town has plenty of restaurants and cafes to enjoy, including the Wells Crab House which was named the best restaurant in the East of England in 2019 and French's Fish and Chip Shop which was named among the best in the country in 2019.

For those for a romantic overnight stay, couples can chose from hotels to bed and breakfasts and cottages.

Included on the list by Holiday Cottages were Portmeirion in Wales, Salcombe in Devon, The Cotswolds, Fort William in the Scottish Highlands and Robin Hood's Bay in Yorkshire.

