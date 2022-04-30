5 weekly street food events currently running in Norfolk
- Credit: Junkyard Market
From a pub to a former cinema, head to these venues across Norfolk for delicious street food.
These are the weekly events currently running in the county.
1. The Fox At Lyng, Lyng
Where: The Street, Lyng, NR9 5AL
When: Mondays, 5pm to 8.30pm
From pizza to doughnuts, head to this popular pub for tasty street food on Monday evenings.
The event is running until the end of September and there is one savoury and one sweet vendor each week.
2. Street Food at the Holiday Inn Express, Norwich
Where: Holiday Inn Express, Drayton High Road, Norwich, NR6 5DU
When: Thursdays and Fridays: 4pm to 9pm, Saturdays: 12pm until late (subject to change, check 'Eating Street - Open Air Street Food Market' Facebook page for weekly hours)
Danny Banthorpe, who previously ran Eating Street at the Norfolk Showground, has launched a new street food event.
There is currently a different local food business outside The Holiday Inn Express every Thursday to Saturday with free parking and you can sit in the hotel's beer garden and order a drink.
3. The Empire, Great Yarmouth
Where: The Empire, Marlborough Terrace, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2HF
When: Fridays: 5pm to 12am, Saturdays: 12pm to 12.30am, Sundays: 12pm to 5pm, book a table at theempiregy.com
Former cinema The Empire is now a thriving street food and live music venue, where you can also get cocktails and craft beer.
The vendors include The Dough Exchange with pizzas, Rude Kitchen with stacked burger creations and Eagle and Cactus with Tex-Mex burritos and nachos.
4. Junkyard Market, Norwich
Where: Outside St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 3AF
When: Fridays: 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm, Sundays: 12pm to 7.30pm, junkyardmarket.co.uk
Junkyard Market has been running since summer 2020 and features a mix of local and national vendors each week with bars in shipping containers.
The event is dog and family friendly and there are plenty of benches to sit on.
5. The Whalebone, Norwich
Where: 144 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4BA
When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to 9pm
Every Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, Harry's Soul Train is outside the pub serving tacos, wings, falafel, smashed burgers and dirty fries.
On Fridays there is a different guest vendor each week, which ranges from Elsie's Pizza to Amma's Kitchen serving Sri Lankan dishes.