News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

5 weekly street food events currently running in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM April 30, 2022
Junkyard Market has activities planned for all ages over Easter bank holiday. 

Junkyard Market runs in Norwich every weekend. - Credit: Junkyard Market

From a pub to a former cinema, head to these venues across Norfolk for delicious street food. 

These are the weekly events currently running in the county.

People queuing up for street food at The Fox at Lyng. 

People queuing up for street food at The Fox at Lyng. - Credit: The Fox at Lyng

1. The Fox At Lyng, Lyng 

Where: The Street, Lyng, NR9 5AL

When: Mondays, 5pm to 8.30pm

From pizza to doughnuts, head to this popular pub for tasty street food on Monday evenings.

The event is running until the end of September and there is one savoury and one sweet vendor each week. 

The Bucket List and The Food Dude are teaming up to do pop-ups across Norfolk this March. 

The Bucket List and The Food Dude are teaming up to do pop-ups across Norfolk this March. - Credit: The Bucket List/The Food Dude

2. Street Food at the Holiday Inn Express, Norwich

Most Read

  1. 1 50 jobs lost as Quinto Crane and Plant Hire goes into administration
  2. 2 Biker who died in crash near Fakenham named
  3. 3 Norfolk army base could be redeveloped into 400 new homes
  1. 4 Driver abandons car on NDR roundabout after crash
  2. 5 Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter
  3. 6 'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old
  4. 7 New details of Colman's factory site homes plans revealed
  5. 8 Norfolk attraction and wildlife haven could be named best in the country
  6. 9 Air ambulance called to crash on A47
  7. 10 Council hand out over £5m in £150 tax rebate payments

Where: Holiday Inn Express, Drayton High Road, Norwich, NR6 5DU

When: Thursdays and Fridays: 4pm to 9pm, Saturdays: 12pm until late (subject to change, check 'Eating Street - Open Air Street Food Market' Facebook page for weekly hours)

Danny Banthorpe, who previously ran Eating Street at the Norfolk Showground, has launched a new street food event.

There is currently a different local food business outside The Holiday Inn Express every Thursday to Saturday with free parking and you can sit in the hotel's beer garden and order a drink.  

Visit street food venue The Empire in Great Yarmouth during Flavours Food Festival.

The Empire street food and live music venue. - Credit: The Empire

3. The Empire, Great Yarmouth

Where: The Empire, Marlborough Terrace, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2HF

When: Fridays: 5pm to 12am, Saturdays: 12pm to 12.30am, Sundays: 12pm to 5pm, book a table at theempiregy.com

Former cinema The Empire is now a thriving street food and live music venue, where you can also get cocktails and craft beer.

The vendors include The Dough Exchange with pizzas, Rude Kitchen with stacked burger creations and Eagle and Cactus with Tex-Mex burritos and nachos. 

Da Ja, one of the vendors at Junkyard Market 

The vendors vary each week at Junkyard Market. - Credit: James Randle

4. Junkyard Market, Norwich 

Where: Outside St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 3AF

When: Fridays: 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm, Sundays: 12pm to 7.30pm, junkyardmarket.co.uk

Junkyard Market has been running since summer 2020 and features a mix of local and national vendors each week with bars in shipping containers.

The event is dog and family friendly and there are plenty of benches to sit on. 

Food from Harry's Soul Train. 

Food from Harry's Soul Train. - Credit: Harry's Soul Train

5. The Whalebone, Norwich

Where: 144 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4BA

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to 9pm

Every Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, Harry's Soul Train is outside the pub serving tacos, wings, falafel, smashed burgers and dirty fries.

On Fridays there is a different guest vendor each week, which ranges from Elsie's Pizza to Amma's Kitchen serving Sri Lankan dishes. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Pino the Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua cross is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon