News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

We Will Rock You review: Ridiculous, bombastic - everything it needed to be

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:20 PM June 21, 2022
WE WILL ROCK YOU by Elton, , Book by Ben Elton, Music & Lyrics by Queen, Directed byÂ C

WE WILL ROCK YOU by Elton, Book by Ben Elton, Music & Lyrics by Queen, Directed by Cornelus Baltus, UK tour, Portsmouth, Kings Theatre, UK, 2022, Credit: Johan Persson/ - Credit: Johan Persson

Sometimes when attending the theatre you hope for a certain degree of subtlety.

We Will Rock You, Ben Elton's long-running jukebox musical based around the songs of Queen has all the subtlety of a sledgehammer.

But while subtle it is not, why would you ever want it to be?

WE WILL ROCK YOU by Elton, , Book by Ben Elton, Music & Lyrics by Queen, Directed byÂ C

The cast of We Will Rock You - Credit: Johan Persson

The musical, which opened on the West End 20 years ago, is bombastic, over-the-top, camp, in-your-face and utterly, utterly, ridiculous. Frankly, everything you could possibly ask for when it comes to Queen.

Its storyline is, in all honesty, stupid. Set in a dystopian future on iPlanet, formerly known as Earth, the human race is enslaved by a giant corporation called Globalsoft, which has wiped rock 'n' roll from the face of existence.

However, a select few - known as the Bohemians - can remember the likes of The Beatles, Elvis Presley and - of course - Queen. 

It is then up to two rebels - named Galileo Figaro and Scaramouche (no, really) - to lead an uprising, cross the Seven Seas of Rye to the land of champions and save rock 'n' roll once and for all. What was that I said about subtlety?

WE WILL ROCK YOU by Elton, , Book by Ben Elton, Music & Lyrics by Queen, Directed byÂ C

We Will Rock You is in Norwich this week as part of its national tour Credit: Johan Persson - Credit: Johan Persson

Most Read

  1. 1 EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub
  2. 2 Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time
  3. 3 The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub
  1. 4 New landlady of village pub to make 'really exciting' changes
  2. 5 Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144
  3. 6 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
  4. 7 Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction
  5. 8 Village outcry sees holiday lets plan withdrawn
  6. 9 Headteacher set to depart school after 'proud' 12 years
  7. 10 'Ethereal' clouds and Saharan dust cause stunning sunsets across Norfolk

But while its story is built around cliche after cliche, the spectacle is everything it needed to be.

The biggest challenge for any reproduction of Queen music is to find a way of filling the enormous shoes of the incomparable Freddie Mercury.

However, not one member of the 24-strong cast fell short of bringing the songs to life.

WE WILL ROCK YOU by Elton, , Book by Ben Elton, Music & Lyrics by Queen, Directed byÂ C

We Will Rock You is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday, June 25, Credit: Johan Persson - Credit: Johan Persson

No less so than female lead Scaramouche, played by Notre Dame Sixth Form alumni Anna Davey, the tour's understudy - although nobody would have noticed it - who took the show away in her pocket with her transcendent vocal range and hugely likable presence.

Former Notre Dame student Anna Davey, who stole the show in We Will Rock You as female lead Scaramouche

Former Notre Dame student Anna Davey, who stole the show in We Will Rock You as female lead Scaramouche - Credit: Yellow Belly Photo

Highlights include an emotionally charged duet of Who Wants to Live Forever, a headbanging rendition of Hammer to Fall and, of course, the moment the Bohemians find their Rhapsody - saved cheekily until after the final curtain call.

And while all the big hits were there, for this Queen fan, Easter eggs in the form of nods to album tracks like Death on Two Legs were just the ticket.

It was bonkers, full of pomp, outrageous, cheesy, cringy in parts, hilarious in others and absolutely everything a Queen musical should have been.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Food and Drink

'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Glade Sculpture Garden has opened at Pensthorpe Natural Park. 

Days Out Guide

Have you visited Norfolk's magical new fairy garden?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Glenn Barker, Vito Corlione Smith and Marley Williams were among those jailed in Norfolk this week

Norfolk Live News

Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon