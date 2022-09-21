Carnival returning to town with parade, petting farm and food vendors
- Credit: Neal Trafankowski/Supplied by Watton Carnival
A popular carnival is returning to a town centre and it promises to be an autumn extravaganza.
Watton Carnival will take place on Sunday, October 2, and will run from 11am until 4pm with free entry, beginning with an open-air service led by Watton Pentecostal Church.
Local organisations, charities, entertainers and stall holders will fill the High Street.
The parade starts at 1pm and will be led by The Phoenix Pipes and Drums, followed by the princesses and princes.
Groups or individuals wanting to join the procession should head to the Thetford Road Memorial Car Park at 12.30pm.
The free attractions include a hare hunt in shop windows, live music and entertainment, the Rock School Bus, a mobile specialist music facility, and Wycomb Pastures Mobile Petting Farm.
There will also be food vendors including The Bap Cave, ice cream vans and cake and sweet stalls.
Families can enjoy hook-a-duck, bouncy castle and rides for a small cost too.