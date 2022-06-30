WATCH: Revellers enjoy the return of the Royal Norfolk Show

Thousands of people flocked to Norfolk Showground for the first day of the county's flagship agricultural event.

The Royal Norfolk Show returned with aplomb after a three-year absence due to Covid.

There was lots to see and do, from duck herding to daredevil motorbike stunt displays.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Visitors were amazed as the RAF Falcons parachute display team sailed to the ground in dramatic fashion.

Guests also got the chance to spot royalty amongst the crowds as Princess Anne visited for the day.

A musical celebration with more than 1,000 performers from across the county took place at the Grand Ring in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Farmers were hard at work impressing the judges to win a variety of awards for their prized animals.

The region's businesses turned out in force to showcase their wares.

After the success of the first day, organisers are preparing to do it all again on Thursday, and it is expected that about 90,000 people will visit the show over the two days.



