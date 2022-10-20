Marvel at rare animals while sitting in the new hot tub at wildlife reserve
- Credit: Phil Stone
See the animals at a Norfolk wildlife reserve from a fresh perspective in the new hot tub at one of its holiday properties.
The Watatunga Wildlife Reserve in Watlington, near King's Lynn, covers 170 acres of woodland, grassland, wetland and lakes and it is home to more than 20 types of ungulate and rare birds.
This includes one of the largest antelope species on earth, the Cape Eland, which has recently arrived there.
Access to the reserve is by guided tours only in electric buggies or a safari trailer.
However, those looking to spend more time in nature can stay at one of its two holiday lets, either Major's Lodge or Stable Cottage.
Just launched at the latter is a wood-fired hot tub, where guests can enjoy views out towards rare and endangered animals.
Anna Hamilton, owner, said: "Imagine watching the unique wildlife of Watatunga on an autumnal afternoon from the comfort of a warm hot tub as Blackbuck and Kefue Flats Lechwe stroll past, completely oblivious to the champagne sipping going on in the steaming hot tub next to them.”
You can book accommodation and guided tours online and enter discount code OCTOBER 25 for 25pc off guided buggy tours this month.