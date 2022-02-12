Seven walks to try in Norfolk - with a pub pit-stop

Along the River Wensum is just one walk in Norfolk with a pub pit-stop. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Whether you prefer a walk along the beautiful Norfolk coast or one of the county's scenic rivers, there is a walk to suit everyone.

One thing that makes a scenic wander even better however is the promise of a stop off at a great pub.

Here are seven walking spots in Norfolk where you can rest in a pub along the way.

1. River Wensum, Norwich

Where to walk: Park at Monastery Court Car Park where you can access the path that runs along the River Wensum. The walk will treat you to views of stunning riverside properties and Norwich Cathedral.

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where to stop: On this walk, you are spoilt for choice for where to stop. Pubs on the route along the river's edge include The Ribs of Beef, the Adam and Eve, and the Red Lion - all of which serve food and drinks.

2. Stokesby

Where to walk: Stokesby offers a circular walk that is more than four miles in total. Starting at the riverside car park, the walk takes you along the River Bure and through the marshlands surrounding the village.

The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Where to stop: The Ferry Inn, which is close to the riverside car park, serves classic British pub food including changing specials and a traditional Sunday roast. Outdoor seating overlooking the river is available.

3. Blickling

Where to walk: The Blickling Estate is extensive and the free to enter parklands offer plenty of opportunities for walks. There is lots to discover including a lake, the tower and the pyramid-shaped mausoleum.

Buckinghamshire Arms, next to Blickling Estate in Aylsham - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where to stop: The Bucks Arms is a traditional 17th century pub located next to the Blickling Estate that serves up a range of real ales and tasty food. If you time it right, you can even head to one of the pub's Thai nights.

4. Holkham and Wells-next-the-Sea

Where to walk: This nine mile walk takes you from Holkham to neighbouring Wells-next-the-Sea and back again, along the sandy beaches of the north Norfolk coast and through a large belt of pine trees.

Holkham beach in north Norfolk. Photo: Press Association - Credit: PA

Where to stop: The Victoria Inn is located just minutes away from the sandy beaches of Holkham located at the start and end of the circular route. The restaurant boasts a menu carefully curated to showcase local ingredients from the north Norfolk coast.

5. Whitlingham to Surlingham

Where to walk: Wherryman's Way stretches from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, but the section between Whitlingham Country Park and Surlingham offers a scenic walk that does not last the full 37 miles.

Whitlingham Country Park, near Norwich. - Credit: Archant 2013

Where to stop: The Water's Edge in Bramerton acts as a good half-way stop on this walk. As the name suggests, the venue sits on the banks of the River Yare, offering stunning views while you feast on dishes from its menu that uses fresh, local produce.

6. Castle Acre

Where to walk: A six mile walk around Castle Acre will offer views of a ruined castle and of Castle Acre priory. The trail which starts near the Norman castle will lead you through woods, along a Roman road, and into Castle Acre village.

The Ostrich at Castle Acre, Norfolk. - Credit: Greene King

Where to stop: The Ostrich at Castle Acre provides the perfect spot for a post-walk stop and is located just down the road from where the walk begins. The 15th century pub offers a food menu including pub classics, sharing platters, and street food.

7. Great Massingham

Where to walk: Starting and ending in the village of Great Massingham, the Harpley Circular Walk is eight miles long and well signposted by blue circular walk signs. It offers views of the Norfolk countryside and takes you through Grimston Heath.

The Dabbling Duck pub in Great Massingham village - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant2021

Where to stop: Located near the start of the walk, the Dabbling Duck is an award-winning pub that offers great food using local produce. It also is a royal favourite, with Prince William and Kate having dined there before.