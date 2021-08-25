How you can get free tickets for Sundown Festival

Published: 5:56 AM August 25, 2021

If you’re looking for one last summer blowout but you haven’t got the funds, volunteering at Norfolk’s Sundown Festival could be your answer. - Credit: Danielle Booden

If you’re looking for one last summer blow-out but you haven’t got the funds, volunteering at Sundown Festival could be your answer.

Organisers of the popular music event, which marks the end of the festival season, are looking for volunteers to cover shifts across the weekend, on site at the Norfolk Showground on the edge of Norwich from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday, September 5.

On the website Festaff it says training plus a minimum of two eight-hour shifts are required. The roles available are gate steward and wrist bander.

When your shift is finished you will be able to enjoy the event for yourself.

On Festaff it writes: “Once on site at Sundown Festival you are required to be on volunteer shift where and when required by the music festival promoter and Festaff management.

“All our volunteer roles on site are light customer facing tasks and you will be fully supported by your supervisors and the Festaff team.”

Chart-topping drum and bass band Rudimental is one of the headliners, and also topping the bill is Manchester-born rapper Bugzy Malone.



