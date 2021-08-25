News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

How you can get free tickets for Sundown Festival

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:56 AM August 25, 2021   
The crowds enjoying Ella Eye performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showg

If you’re looking for one last summer blowout but you haven’t got the funds, volunteering at Norfolk’s Sundown Festival could be your answer. - Credit: Danielle Booden

If you’re looking for one last summer blow-out but you haven’t got the funds, volunteering at Sundown Festival could be your answer. 

Organisers of the popular music event, which marks the end of the festival season, are looking for volunteers to cover shifts across the weekend, on site at the Norfolk Showground on the edge of Norwich from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday, September 5. 

On the website Festaff it says training plus a minimum of two eight-hour shifts are required. The roles available are gate steward and wrist bander. 

When your shift is finished you will be able to enjoy the event for yourself. 

On Festaff it writes: “Once on site at Sundown Festival you are required to be on volunteer shift where and when required by the music festival promoter and Festaff management.  

“All our volunteer roles on site are light customer facing tasks and you will be fully supported by your supervisors and the Festaff team.” 

Chart-topping drum and bass band Rudimental is one of the headliners, and also topping the bill is Manchester-born rapper Bugzy Malone


You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Glenn Ryan, right, and his family in the communal garden at Gentry Place, which they have made into

'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Motorhomes parked at motorhome campground.

North Norfolk District Council

Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A section of Waveney Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from Monday, September 6 until the end of July 2022.

Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon