Everything you need to know before visiting Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach

From ticket prices and parking to food and rides, here is everything you need to know before visiting the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth.

Where is Pleasure Beach and how do I get there?

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is located in South Beach Parade and has the postcode NR30 3EH.

It is close to other attractions in the town including SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth and Merrivale Model Village.

Great Yarmouth Train Station is a five-minute drive or 30-minute walk from the Pleasure Beach.

The town's bus station is located at Market Gate which is a 20-minute walk from the attraction.

Taxies are available from outside the Troll Cart pub.

Can you park at Pleasure Beach?

There is a car park at the Pleasure Beach with a summer tariff, from March to October, of £2 for up to two hours, £5.20 for two to five hours, and £8 all day.

Parking is also available along Yarmouth seafront with the closest being St Nicholas car park, Jetty South car park and Marina Centre South car park.

What are the opening times for Pleasure Beach?

Opening times vary throughout the year and the Pleasure Beach is currently offering tickets to be used within certain time sessions.

Sessions last between three and four hours, with tickets being sold from 12pm to 4pm or 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

How much does it cost to enter Pleasure Beach?

Tickets cost £15 for those aged three and up and the theme park is free to enter for those aged two and under.

There are season passes available for £75.

Tickets can be purchased at the door but the park recommends booking ahead.

Pleasure Beach Gardens is free to enter, with some ticketed activities inside.

What can you do at Pleasure Beach?

There is a range of children's rides, family rides, retro rides and thrill rides.

Many of the rides have a height restriction of 1m and the park asks that all children under 12 are accompanied during their visit.

For children there is Bonanza, Cups & Saucers, Freefall, Raft Ride, Yo-Yo Ride.

For families there is Whirlwind, Monorail, Haunted Ride, Fun Factory, Flying Dumbo, Floaty Boaty, Big Apple Coaster and 4D Cinema.

The retro rides include Dodgems, Gallopers, Pirate Ship, Snails & Fairy Tales, Roller Coaster and Twister.

Thrill rides include Reverse Time, Sky Drop, the brand new Pendulum, Log Flume, Lightning 360 and Disko.

In Pleasure Beach Gardens there is Safari-themed mini golf, the Upside-Down House, three coin-operated car activities for children, the Fortune Telling Hut and the Mining Company.

Is there food and drink available at Pleasure Beach?

There are four places to get food and drink inside the Pleasure Beach.

For beachside treats you can visit Gracie's Rock Shop or Leo's Ice Cream Parlour.

These two serve candy floss, doughnuts, sundaes and more.

For cold food, stop at The Pleasure Beach Inn which serves baguettes as well as coffee and beer.

For hot food, there is The Food Court which serves burgers, hot dogs and chips.

In Pleasure Beach Gardens there is Garden's Kiosk serving seaside favourites like doughnuts and hot dogs.

There is also Sara's Tearooms, a family-run cafe serving homemade cakes and meals.

