When you can visit Banham Zoo for just a tenner

Banham Zoological Gardens is offering £10 tickets this weekend in celebration of International Friendship Day - Credit: The Zoological Society of East Anglia

Norfolk's biggest zoo is offering a special £10 entrance fee as part of a drive to encourage meeting up with friends.

Banham Zoo will offer discounted entry to all visitors on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, in aid of International Friendship Day which takes place this weekend.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging people to visit with their family and friends to meet animals from across the world and to discover how friendship can be just as important to animals as it is to people.

Banham Zoo will offer reduced tickets on both days this weekend - Credit: Matt Keal

Claudia Roberts, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, said: “Friendship is important to so many of our species here at Banham Zoological Gardens, including penguins and macaws.

“By offering £10 tickets this weekend, we hope more people will be able to come and strengthen their relationships with loved ones, learn how similar animals can be to us, and support the vital conservation work we do for endangered species.”

In Suffolk, Africa Alive!, which is also owned by The Zoological Society of East Anglia, is also offering reduced tickets this weekend.