When you can visit Banham Zoo for just a tenner over the jubilee weekend

Banham Zoo is offering a £10 entrance fee as part of celebrations for Love Your Zoo week and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

A popular Norfolk attraction is offering a special £10 two-day ticket in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Banham Zoo will offer the discounted entry to all visitors on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, by encouraging people to 'Love Your Zoobilee'.

Guests to both Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! can partake in ‘Zoobilee’ trails which take the visitors on an educational tour of the parks’ resident royal animals including the royal python and king colobus monkeys at Banham Zoo, and the lions at Africa Alive!.

Banham Zoo will offer the discounted entry to all visitors on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3 - Credit: Archant

As part of Zoological Society of East Anglia’s (ZSEA) commitment to sustainability, the parks will not be decorated with single-use items and instead are encouraging visitors to wear red, white, and blue.

Love Your Zoo Week is an annual celebration of zoos organised by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) running from May 28 until June 5, which also coincides with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Claudia Roberts, CEO of ZSEA, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and Love Your Zoo week with this special 'Zoobilee' event.

"This year BIAZA is emphasising 'love' as the theme for Love Your Zoo week, and this is the perfect time for us to all to come together and celebrate our love for animals, nature, and the local community.

“At ZSEA, our mission is conservation education and our ‘Zoobilee’ trails will provide the opportunity to learn fun facts about our animals, with the money from ticket sales going towards our work to support the many endangered species that call our parks home."

Banham Zoo is offering discounted entry over the jubilee weekend - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Two-day pass holders over the age of three can visit on both days or just one for £10 between Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June.

Children under the age of two can visit on both days for £1.





