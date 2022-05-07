When you can visit Banham Zoo for just a fiver

Banham Zoo are marking Mental Health Awareness Week with a special £5 entrance fee on May 10 - Credit: Matt Keal

A popular Norfolk attraction is offering a special £5 entrance fee as part of an initiative to raise awareness of mental health.

Banham Zoo, located in Kenninghall Road, Banham, will offer a highly discounted entry to all visitors on Tuesday, May 10 in aid of Mental Health Awareness Week which runs from May 9 until May 15.

The zoo is offering visitors the opportunity to take part in a range of free activities throughout the day including animal feeding talks, a mindfulness walk, and a “Spirit Animals” trail around the park to discover the many characteristics and behaviours that people share with animals.

Staff from Mind will also be on site to provide support and resources to guests throughout the day.

The Woodland Walk is one of the many green spaces at Banham Zoo in which visitors can feel at one with nature - Credit: PLMR Genesis

Claudia Roberts, CEO at the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), said: “Connecting communities with nature to enhance wellbeing is one of our charity’s key commitments. With our expansive green spaces and thousands of animals from across the globe, Banham Zoological Gardens provides a unique opportunity to relax and connect with others outdoors to improve our mental health.

“The official theme for Mental Health Awareness Week this year is “loneliness,” so we’re encouraging guests to come and enjoy time outside building connections with their families, friends, and even our animals.

"We hope our special £5 ticket price on Tuesday, May 10, will enable as many people as possible to experience the joys of nature."

This event marks the return of ZSEA’s popular Spirit Animals trail, in which visitors follow a signposted trail to learn interesting facts about a variety of animals and discover the animal that is most relatable to them.

Chilean flamingos pictured at Banham Zoo - Credit: Alfie Bowen

On completion of the trail, visitors can collect a free sticker from the gift shop displaying their spirit animal.

However, due to a recent outbreak of avian influenza, Banham Zoo had closed the bird walkthrough areas including Penguin Cove and the Tropical House and will be unable to perform the "Birds of the World" display until further notice.

Tickets can be booked online at: https://www.zsea.org/banham/tickets

To learn about Norfolk and Waveney Mind, visit: https://www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk/