Line of Duty's Vicky McClure among big names appearing at Norfolk festival

From TV and theatre stars to street food, a new festival heading to Norfolk promises a fun day out for all the family.

Greshfest will take place in the grounds of Gresham's School in Holt over the weekend of Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

It is open to all with parking at the North Norfolk Railway Holt Station and then visitors can walk to the Greshfest Arena and its Theatre in the Woods.

Maisie Smith, best known for playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders, will appear at Greshfest. - Credit: Supplied by Greshfest

The Saturday event is aimed at adults, though children are welcome, with the gates opening at 4pm and the Urban Soul Orchestra will perform at 6.30pm.

They will be joined by talented young musicians from Norfolk and there will be a beer tent, street food, and cocktail bar.

The Sunday is aimed at families and is open from 10am to 4pm, with circus skills, inflatables and rides too.

West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace will perform in Holt. - Credit: Supplied by Greshfest

The main event on June 19 is the 2022 Virtual Big Sing and festival-goers can book for either the 11.30am or 2pm performance, with the latter streamed nationwide.

There will celebrity guests at both who are Line of Duty's Vicky McClure and the BBC Dementia Choir, EastEnders' Maisie Smith, actress and singer Claire Sweeney, theatre star Marisha Wallace, The Masked Singer's vocal coach Mark De-Lisser and Tik Tok's Red.

The event will raise money for charities including Dementia UK and The Treehouse, based in Holt, and has been supported by Norfolk Music Hub, Norfolk County Council, Arts Council England, the Department for Education, and Friends of Gresham's School.

Iain Wilson of Byfords and the driving force behind Love Holt said: “Greshfest is a unique opportunity for everyone in north Norfolk to enjoy mainstream musical talent live on our doorstep.

Claire Sweeney is appearing at Greshfest in June. - Credit: Supplied by Greshfest

"I am so excited to welcome these big names to our lovely market town of Holt.

"Not only will Greshfest benefit our local community and young, talented artists from across Norfolk, but it will be great entertainment for everyone - all ages, from all walks of life, but particularly for kids and teenagers who have had to miss out on so much during the pandemic."