Valley of the Dinosaurs opening in Norfolk as part of £300,000 investment

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:51 PM November 25, 2021
The Valley of the Dinosaurs is opening at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in 2022. 

The Valley of the Dinosaurs is opening at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in 2022.

Dinosaur fans are in for a treat as a new prehistoric trail is set to open next year at a Norfolk attraction.

The Valley of the Dinosaurs is launching in spring 2022 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, which will feature 11 new animatronic dinosaurs. 

The new attraction is part of a £300,000 investment to provide guests with an immersive and engaging experience.

The Valley of the Dinosaurs will feature animatronic dinosaurs, with lots of photo opportunities. 

The Valley of the Dinosaurs will feature animatronic dinosaurs, with lots of photo opportunities.

Valley of the Dinosaurs visitors will be greeted by a statue of the park’s explorer Cornelius Weston Smythe.

The character will encourage young guests to find the missing pages in his notebook as they travel through the valley.

Adam Goymour, park director, said: “We want our dinosaur fans to have even more to experience and enjoy next year while giving our new visitors a remarkable day out"

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is one of Norfolk's most popular attractions. 

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is one of Norfolk's most popular attractions.


Alongside this investment, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is planning to submit further expansion proposals to its local planning authority this winter to build additional rides and dinosaur-themed experiences.

