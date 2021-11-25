Valley of the Dinosaurs opening in Norfolk as part of £300,000 investment
- Credit: Supplied
Dinosaur fans are in for a treat as a new prehistoric trail is set to open next year at a Norfolk attraction.
The Valley of the Dinosaurs is launching in spring 2022 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, which will feature 11 new animatronic dinosaurs.
The new attraction is part of a £300,000 investment to provide guests with an immersive and engaging experience.
Valley of the Dinosaurs visitors will be greeted by a statue of the park’s explorer Cornelius Weston Smythe.
The character will encourage young guests to find the missing pages in his notebook as they travel through the valley.
Adam Goymour, park director, said: “We want our dinosaur fans to have even more to experience and enjoy next year while giving our new visitors a remarkable day out"
Alongside this investment, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is planning to submit further expansion proposals to its local planning authority this winter to build additional rides and dinosaur-themed experiences.
Most Read
- 1 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
- 2 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
- 3 Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly
- 4 Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?
- 5 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
- 6 Clampdown sees drivers caught using A140 rat-run
- 7 Couple 'stunned' at surprise pregnancy - five weeks before giving birth
- 8 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
- 9 ‘I’m just embarrassed!’ - Range Rover driver on charity shop crash
- 10 Crowdfunder for terminally ill mum to fulfil dream of marrying partner