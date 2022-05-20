News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Interactive and immersive dinosaur attraction opening in Norfolk this month

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:33 AM May 20, 2022
Valley of the Dinosaurs is a new interactive attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. 

Dinosaur fans are in for a treat as a new prehistoric attraction is opening in Norfolk as part of a £350,000 investment

Valley of the Dinosaurs will launch on Saturday, May 28, at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, which is an 85-acre themed park. 

The interactive and immersive experience features 50 animatronic and static dinosaurs and will transport families back in time.

Get up close to dinosaurs in Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure's newest attraction. 

Visitors can get up close to these Jurassic creatures including a Triceratops, 12-metre-long Brachiosaurus , and a Maiasaura family complete with two babies and a nest of eggs.
 
At the entrance will be a statue of the park’s legendary Norfolk-born explorer, Cornelius Weston Smythe.

The attraction will provide dinosaur fans with new photo-taking opportunities, as well as augmented reality points and a magic mirror.

Adam Goymour, park director at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “This new interactive experience offers even more dinosaurs to be wowed by and we are really looking forward to welcoming our first visitors very soon."

Another new attraction coming soon is Dippy's Exploration Adventure, which is indoors in the old church ruins with tunnels and obstacles. 

