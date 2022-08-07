The Norfolk festival where under 13s get in for free
- Credit: Jerry Tye
The Maui Waui Festival is one of the cheapest in Norfolk as children aged 13 and under get in for free with their parents.
It returns to Hill Farm in Gressenhall, near Dereham, from Thursday, August 25 until Sunday, August 28, with day and weekend tickets available.
The family-friendly festival boasts a huge kids area with free activities including wacky racing, storytelling and bouncy castles.
The event also has its own Big Top hosted by The FoolHardy Circus and a quieter camping area is available.
Across the weekend there are more than 100 bands performing across six stages, including 80s ska legends Bad Manners.
On Sunday the festival has an Americana Theme with a special stage hosting top country and blues acts.
New for 2022 there is a pirate ship replica, complete with smoke-firing cannons, sails and pyrotechnics in the DJ area.
Tickets are available online now and free children's tickets still need to be booked.