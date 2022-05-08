News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two queens to be honored in jubilee performance

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:04 PM May 8, 2022
Cley-based flautist Wyatt Earp.

Cley-based flautist Wyatt Earp. - Credit: Frederic Landes

Not just one, but two queens will be celebrated at a platinum jubilee event in Cley-next-the-Sea.

The village's St Margaret's Church is planning to host A Pageant of Two Queens, which will include music and spoken word performances dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, and also the Tudor queen Elizabeth I.

Wyatt Earp, one of the organisers, said local Sue Smart would 'play' Queen Elizbeth I and Harriet Cooper would be in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Earp said: "There will be readings from the two Elizabeths. For example, there will be reading of the speech Elizabeth I gave to her last parliament in 1601.

"It is meant to be light-hearted, and I hope having people from the village in it will give it a nice, personal touch."

There will also be extracts from contemporary speeches and tributes from various poets, as well as Renaissance and modern music. 

The pageant will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 3pm. 


