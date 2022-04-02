Two Norfolk walks named among best in the UK

Blakeney Point has been named among the best walks in the UK by Which? - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Two walking routes in Norfolk have been rated among the best in the UK according to members of the public.

Wells Beach and Pinewoods Walk was named the 39th best and Blakeney Point the 40th.

Which? conducted a survey to find out which of the country's trails were favourites of hikers to compile a list of the 51 best walks.

The walks were judged by a range of criteria including accessibility, food and drink, peace and quiet and wildlife in order to get an overall score.

Wells Beach and Pinewoods Walk gained a score of 78pc and Blakeney Point was given a score of 76pc.

Topping the table was Malham Cove and Gordale Scar in Yorkshire, which was featured in a scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Norfolk offers a fantastic variety of walks to explore, including riverside trails, hikes through woodlands and coastal strolls.