Cabin and cottage in Norfolk named among UK's best places for a remote stay

An off-grid cabin and a clifftop cottage in Norfolk have been included in a new list of the best places for a remote holiday.

The Times has rounded up 25 top spots in the UK to escape the hustle and bustle and reconnect with nature.

This includes Albion Nights in Woodton, near the Suffolk border, which is named after the Albion Fairs held in East Anglia in the 1980s.

The off-grid cabin is in a wildflower meadow in the Waveney Valley and was praised for its "artful interiors painstakingly composed of salvaged timber, recycled finds and corrugated-iron roofing upcycled from former pigsties".

It is self-catering accommodation with a neighbouring farm shop or you can order meals from the owner.

4 Coastguard Cottages in Weybourne in north Norfolk also features in the list, which was built in 1904.

It is on a clifftop with the beach a 10-minute walk and the village shop and pub 15 minutes away.

The Norfolk Coast Path runs past its door and "what it lacks in mains services [including wi-fi] it makes up for in thoughtful add-ons", including electricity from solar and wind power.