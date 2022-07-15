East Norfolk beach named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Horsey has been named among the UK's most beautiful beaches - Credit: JP Appleton

Two Norfolk beaches have been named among the most beautiful in the UK.

Horsey Beach and Holkham Beach are among the top 50 beaches included in a list by holiday letting company Holidu.

Horsey in east Norfolk is best known for its grey seal colony and many people flock to the beach to watch the seals from a safe distance.

There is also a National Trust circular walk on the beach and through the village which is 3.6 miles long and can take around an hour and a half to complete.

Holkham in north Norfolk is a wide beach in a semi-circular basin that is featured in the Oscar-winning film Shakespeare in Love.

It is backed by a large grassy nature reserve with lots of walking trails.

The beach has been named one of the best beaches in the UK multiple times as well as being named one of the UK's best picnic spots.

Other beaches included on the list were Machir Bay in the Hebrides, Three Cliffs Bay in Swansea and Trebarwith Beach in Cornwall.