New high ropes course with wrecking ball and cargo bags launches in forest

Treetop Challenge Plus has launched at Go Ape in Thetford Forest. - Credit: Go Ape

Leap, duck and clamber across a new high ropes course that has just launched in Thetford Forest.

Go Ape has been based there for 20 years, but new for summer 2022 is Treetop Challenge Plus, which is only at three of its UK sites.

It is the most difficult high ropes experience available at the attraction and it features dynamic obstacles.

Treetop Challenge Plus is the hardest Go Ape course yet. - Credit: Go Ape

Some crossings, like the cargo bags and wrecking ball, will require you to jump from one to another.

Other obstacles will be at irregular heights, which will test concentration and skill.

The experience begins with a safety briefing from the instructor and a training session.

Thrill seekers will then be able to step it up by tackling the existing Treetop Challenge Course before moving to the new Challenge Plus sections.

Treetop Challenge Plus will test your concentration and skill. - Credit: Go Ape

Stu King, site manager, said: "Our latest high ropes experience has certainly been dialled up.

"This one is tough and physically demanding and requires a good level of fitness."