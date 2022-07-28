News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

New high ropes course with wrecking ball and cargo bags launches in forest

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:27 PM July 28, 2022
Treetop Challenge Plus has launched at Go Ape in Thetford Forest. 

Treetop Challenge Plus has launched at Go Ape in Thetford Forest. - Credit: Go Ape

Leap, duck and clamber across a new high ropes course that has just launched in Thetford Forest.

Go Ape has been based there for 20 years, but new for summer 2022 is Treetop Challenge Plus, which is only at three of its UK sites.

It is the most difficult high ropes experience available at the attraction and it features dynamic obstacles. 

Treetop Challenge Plus is the hardest Go Ape course yet. 

Treetop Challenge Plus is the hardest Go Ape course yet. - Credit: Go Ape

Some crossings, like the cargo bags and wrecking ball, will require you to jump from one to another.

Other obstacles will be at irregular heights, which will test concentration and skill. 

The experience begins with a safety briefing from the instructor and a training session. 

Thrill seekers will then be able to step it up by tackling the existing Treetop Challenge Course before moving to the new Challenge Plus sections. 

Treetop Challenge Plus will test your concentration and skill. 

Treetop Challenge Plus will test your concentration and skill. - Credit: Go Ape

Most Read

  1. 1 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today
  2. 2 'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction
  3. 3 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  1. 4 Everything must go! Diner prepares to close
  2. 5 WATCH: Is this the most raucous band to EVER busk in Norwich?
  3. 6 Asda and Hovis recall products due to urgent safety concerns
  4. 7 Butcher comes to rescue of farm shop after 'nightmare' electrical fault
  5. 8 Fire crews called to blaze at derelict school building
  6. 9 Burnt out house with no front door sold after bidding battle
  7. 10 Firefighters battle clifftop blaze that caused road closures

Stu King, site manager, said: "Our latest high ropes experience has certainly been dialled up.

"This one is tough and physically demanding and requires a good level of fitness."

Days Out Guide
Visit Norfolk
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café. 

Food and Drink

Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'  

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ross Kincaid, Elena Kuznetsova, Jacob Oddy and David Lovett from the Honingham Buck.

Food and Drink

The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Gargle Hill in Thorpe St Andrew

Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon