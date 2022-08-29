News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Traffic building as gates open for Aylsham Show 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:32 AM August 29, 2022
The Aylsham Show has been running for more than 70 years. 

The Aylsham Show has been running for more than 70 years. - Credit: Supplied by the Aylsham Show

Traffic is building around the Blickling Estate as the gates open for a fun-filled day of farming and food at The Aylsham Show.

The popular event attracts thousands each year to the National Trust-run estate, which began at 8am and runs until 6pm.

Traffic maps show small delays on Oulton Street, New Road and Blickling Road, which is likely to increase throughout the morning as more people arrive.

Highlights in the main ring include The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, The Terry Stunt Show and The Company of Horsemen.

Aylsham Show 2018.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Big crowds are expected as the Aylsham Show returns - Credit: Archant

There will also be livestock competitions, rural crafts, classic cars and a fairground.

The huge Food Hall returns by popular demand and will be a celebration of Norfolk Produce, and the Countryside Ring and children's trail are new for 2022.

Tickets cost £25 on the gate, with under 16s free, and bringing cash is advised as there has been some signal issues.  

