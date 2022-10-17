Trio of The Only Way is Essex stars spotted at Halloween attraction in Norfolk

Three of the biggest stars from reality show The Only Way is Essex swapped The Sugar Hut for Norfolk's biggest scare attraction this weekend.

Fan favourites Diagz, Dan Edgar and Liam Gatsby were invited along to PrimEvil at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade as it returned for its 13th year of fear.

The trio braved all five haunts, with the Circus of Terror taking their vote for the scariest with its terrifying clowns and spinning walkways.

Diagz takes on the Circus of Terror at PrimEvil. - Credit: Finelight Media/PrimEvil 2022

The other horror mazes are The Crypt, Route 666, Mayhem Manor and new for 2022 is Hell's Hollow.

PrimEvil runs on selected nights between now and Monday, October 31 with scare actors roaming the park too.

Junkyard Market, which has a street food park in Norwich, has also curated a range of food stalls, ranging from Fat Teds to The Bucket List, and has its own bar in a shipping container.

Dan Edgar makes his escape from the Circus of Terror at PrimEvil. - Credit: Finelight Media/PrimEvil 2022

Tickets start at £30 on the PrimEvil Scare website, with fast track and VIP available too.