Cottage with sea views among top-rated Airbnbs in Norfolk

From barn conversions to seaside flats, there are some great places to stay in Norfolk.

Airbnb, an online marketplace for holiday lets, has revealed the top-rated stays in the county, ranked by cleanliness, location, value and communication.

Fancy a staycation in Nelson's county? Here are the three of Airbnb's top-rated properties.

Creek Cottage, Wells

Creek Cottage is an Airbnb on the quayside in Wells. Picture: Neil Longdin - Credit: Norfolk Hideaways

Situated at the end of Wells Harbour, this cottage has views of the quay over the marsh and the sea.

There is space for four guests with two bedrooms, three beds and two bathrooms.

Creek Cottage has space for four guests with two bedrooms. Picture: Neil Longdin - Credit: Norfolk Hideaways

It has been sympathetically updated with low-key decor, but retains its original Norfolk winder stairs.

The cottage has a small courtyard with some seating, perfect for relaxing at the end of the day.

Mill Hay Barn, Winterton

Mill Hay Barn is a conversion is in a wildlife haven with a meadow, pond, chickens and allotment - Credit: Mill Farm

This barn on the site of a former two-acre farm was recently converted and is being made into a mini nature haven with a wildflower meadow, wildlife pond, free-range chickens and an allotment.

A smaller spot, this stay only accommodates two guests, with just one bedroom. It is also dog-friendly.

Mill Hay Barn can accommodate two guests, with one bedroom. - Credit: Mill Farm

On the edge of Winterton-on-Sea, guests can enjoy the Fisherman Returns pub, Poppy's cafe and Winterton Fish Bar.

The area is well-known for sharing a seal colony with Horsey and the dunes are a perfect place to spot mothers with their young pups from a distance.

The Granary, Wells

The Granary is a one-bed Airbnb with views of the harbour. Picture: Neil Longdin - Credit: Norfolk Hideaways

Set on the bustling quayside, this boutique apartment overlooks the harbour.

Perfect for couples or a small family, this stay can accommodate four guests, with one bedroom, a sofa bed and one bathroom.

The Granary is a boutique apartment on the quayside in Wells Picture: Neil Longdin - Credit: Norfolk Hideaways

You can watch from the breakfast table as the fisherman bring in their catch or join the families crabbing on the harbour wall.

Just minutes from the centre of the seaside town, this flat can enjoy the restaurants and shops as well as the pine forest and beach huts.

