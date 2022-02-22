News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tom Jones announces summer 2022 show in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:43 AM February 22, 2022
Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tom Jones has announced a summer 2022 concert at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant 2021

International icon Tom Jones has announced a show at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk in summer 2022.

The Welsh singer will perform at the estate, near Aylsham, on Saturday, July 9, from 6pm.

Sir Tom, whose career spans more than 50 years, last performed in Norfolk last summer with a concert at Earlham Park in Norwich.

His voice is as powerful as ever and his hits include It's Not Unusual, Sex Bomb, Delilah, What's New Pussycat and I'll Never Fall In Love Again.

He continues to achieve critical acclaim both a live performer and recording artist, which includes his most recent number one album Surrounded by Time. 

The album sees Sir Tom delve further into his love of blues and soul, featuring his versions of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, The Waterboys and Cat Stevens.

The pre-sale starts at 10am on Wednesday, February 23, with tickets on general sale on Friday, February 25 at 10am on Ticketmaster. 

