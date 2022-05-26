News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tom Allen is bringing his new tour to Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:07 PM May 26, 2022
Tom Allen is bringing his Completely tour to Norfolk and Waveney next year. - Credit: Archant/PA Images

Comedian Tom Allen is coming to Norfolk and Waveney on his new tour.

The Completely show will take place in February of next year, hitting more than 40 towns across the UK.

The show follows the 38-year-old moving out of his parents' home, sharing his life updates, getting opinions on his vegetable patch, and delving into the protocol of inviting friends with children round for dinner.

It comes to King's Lynn Corn Exchange on February 16, and Lowestoft Marina Theatre on February 17.

Allen is a comedian and presenter known for hosting The Apprentice: You're Hired, Cooking With The Stars, and the Like Minded Friends podcast.

He is also a panel show regular, appearing on 8 out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You, and QI.

Tickets will be available at 10am on May 30 from Marina Theatre's and the Corn Exchange's websites.

