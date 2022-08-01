Summer fayre coming to north Norfolk with local produce and stalls

Titchwell Field Fayre is taking place at Briarfields Hotel on August 14 - Credit: Google

A summer fayre with live music and local produce is taking place in north Norfolk later this month.

Titchwell Field Fayre will have live music, food and drink, games, local produce, stalls, face painting, and a barbeque and bar.

There will also be displays from Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the RNLI and the RSPB.

The fayre is in aid of the restoration and preservation of St Mary's, the village's 11th-century Anglo-Saxon round-tower church.

The fayre is taking place in the field at Briarfields Hotel in Main Road on Sunday, August 14, from midday to 4pm.

Tickets are £2 for adults and entrance is free for children.

There is no need to book and the site has plenty of parking.

Most stalls do not take cards so visitors are encouraged to bring cash.