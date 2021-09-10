Video
Early bird tickets for Sundown Festival 2022 go on sale
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Bag your spot at the Norfolk Showground for Sundown Festival 2022 now, as early bird tickets have gone on sale.
The 2021 event went ahead on September 3 to 5, with 20,000 people attending each day of the weekend.
Early bird camping tickets are now available for next year's festival, priced at £126pp including booking fee.
It will take place from Friday, September 2 until Sunday, September, 4 and admission includes all the acts on Saturday and Sunday, plus exclusive access to the Friday campers party and Saturday night afterparty.
Tickets once again include a £5 refundable litter bond, which festival-goers get back by filling a rubbish bag.
It aims to tackle the issue of discarded items and tents left behind each year.
The festival is open to anyone aged over 14, though 14 and 15-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult.
Buy tickets at sundownfestival.co.uk/tickets