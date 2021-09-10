News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Early bird tickets for Sundown Festival 2022 go on sale

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:21 AM September 10, 2021   
Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Bag your spot at the Norfolk Showground for Sundown Festival 2022 now,  as early bird tickets have gone on sale. 

The 2021 event went ahead on September 3 to 5, with 20,000 people attending each day of the weekend.

Early bird camping tickets are now available for next year's festival, priced at £126pp including booking fee.

It will take place from Friday, September 2 until Sunday, September, 4 and admission includes all the acts on Saturday and Sunday, plus exclusive access to the Friday campers party and Saturday night afterparty. 

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Tickets once again include a £5 refundable litter bond, which festival-goers get back by filling a rubbish bag. 

It aims to tackle the issue of discarded items and tents left behind each year. 

The festival is open to anyone aged over 14, though 14 and 15-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult.

Buy tickets at sundownfestival.co.uk/tickets

Sundown Festival
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

