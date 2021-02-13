PrimEVIL 2021 tickets on sale and it promises to be scarier than ever

Video

Published: 10:00 AM February 13, 2021

PrimEVIL is returning to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for 2021, with tickets now on sale. - Credit: PrimEVIL

PrimEVIL, Norfolk's biggest Halloween attraction, is set to return in 2021 and tickets have now gone on sale for those that are brave enough.

The event takes place at theme park Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, and it will run for 17 terrifying nights, from Friday, October 8 until Sunday, October 31.

Tens of thousands of visitors head along to the spine-tingling scare experience each year and it features live actors, dazzling special effects and twists and turns around every corner.

The production team were forced to cancel the 2020 event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but are hoping it can run in 2021.

They will adhere to any guidelines that may still be in place and if the pandemic forces the experience not to run again, tickets will be refunded.

Guests can expect to be spooked by zombies, clowns and things that bite and tickets must be pre-booked.

PrimEVIL is returning for 2021 with plenty of twists and turns. - Credit: PrimEVIL

Ben Francis, PrimEVIL development manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “The ultimate Norfolk Halloween experience awaits our visitors and we remind them that screaming won’t help.

“We were so disappointed to cancel our 2020 event and we want to give people something to look forward to and etch into their diaries.

“We will ensure we keep our visitors safe, depending on what the guidelines are at that point, but still making sure they have the terrifying scares on their haunted journey with us.”

Tickets are now on sale to PrimEVIL. - Credit: PrimEVIL

There will also be a barbecue, street food vendors and drinks served from the bar.

There is currently a limited time offer on VIP tickets, with 25pc off available, along with a free Route 666 t-shirt with every booking.

Route 666 was an outdoor experience planned to run in place of PrimEvil last year, but it was called off as coronavirus restrictions tightened.

Tickets for PrimEVIL are recommended for people aged 12 and over, but anyone under the age of 16 has to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

They are available to buy now from primevil-scare.com