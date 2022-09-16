News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The dates when you can visit Banham Zoo for just a tenner

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:34 PM September 16, 2022
Visitors return to Banham Zoo. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Visitors enjoying a day out at Banham Zoo. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Banham Zoo is offering entry tickets for just £10pp for a week this September.

Banham Zoological Gardens is a 50-acre park which is home to more than 2,000 animals, ranging from giraffes to meerkats.

From Wednesday, September 21 until Tuesday, September 27 it will be offering £10 tickets in honour of The Queen.

A spokesman for Banham Zoo said: "Join us in commemorating the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a great advocate of animals and the natural world.

It continued: "During the seven days we will reflect on her glorious legacy with each day marking 10 years of her 70 year reign.

"We hope our park can offer a safe, affordable space where we can all come together, connect in nature, and reflect."

The £10 entry offer is also running on those dates at Africa Alive! in Suffolk. 

Pre-booking tickets in advance is advised, which can be purchased online, and entry for children two and under is £1.  

