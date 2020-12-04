Published: 6:12 PM December 4, 2020

Christmas may be different this year, but one thing is for sure, it's certainly not cancelled – especially at Thursford!

Set deep in the heart of rural north Norfolk, the village between Fakenham and Holt is home to the steam museum and, for the past 40-plus years, has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to its Christmas Spectacular show and grotto.

However, because of this year’s pandemic, things are looking a little different there this December and, instead of a show, the place has been transformed to make way for Thursford’s Enchanted Journey Of Light.

And it did not disappoint.

The one-off event opened this week and despite its opening night being clouded over with buckets of rain, as twilight fell the magic really began.

This is a truly festive family treat, which starts the moment you park up in the car park.

Thursford’s Enchanted Journey Of Light - Credit: THURSFORD COLLECTION

Inside the main auditorium is an all-new indoor Wonderland Trail featuring a maze of engines, fairy tale characters, and an immersive experience of light and sound, including one of the UK’s biggest kinetic light displays.

The enchanted trail is partitioned by magical steam engines and oodles of decorations covering each corner of the building. Halfway through there is a café filled with treats, hot drinks, and some spectacular live music.

Thursford’s Enchanted Journey Of Light - Credit: THURSFORD COLLECTION

The journey then progresses into the Santa’s Magical Journey Building, which regulars to the event will recognise. Sadly, Santa is currently isolating ahead of the big day but he has kindly agreed to send across a video wishing everyone a very merry Christmas.

Visitors are also treated to a glimpse of the elves getting gifts ready in the toy factory and using the wondrous wrapping machine to load them into Santa’s sleigh.

Thursford’s Enchanted Journey Of Light - Credit: THURSFORD COLLECTION

But the truly jaw-dropping section of the trail continuous outside in the four-acre Lantern Light Extravaganza - a beautiful, breath-taking festival of luminous sculptures, from a fantasy forest of jungle animals to the wilds of the North Pole.

Thursford’s Enchanted Journey Of Light - Credit: THURSFORD COLLECTION

One thing is for sure, even the weather could not dampen the mood for what was a wonderfully Christmas evening spent with family.

Booking is essential and tickets start at £18 per person. Children two and are under free. Maximum of six tickets per group from the same household/support bubble. Open until January 10, from 3pm to 9pm daily, except on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Covid-safe and wheelchair/pushchair friendly.