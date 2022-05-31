News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Popular celebration of steam to return to Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:07 AM May 31, 2022
The Thursford Collection Gala Day will return to Norfolk on Sunday, July 24

The Thursford Collection Gala Day will return to Norfolk on Sunday, July 24

Steam enthusiasts are in for a treat this summer when a popular event returns to Thursford. 

Organisers of the Thursford Collection Gala Day have said the event will be bigger and better, with even more exhibits when it returns on Sunday, July 24.

The gala day, which is once again honouring founder George Thomas Cushing, will offer visitors attractions including showman's engines and traction engines with live steam, as well as a collection of fairground organs and fairground rides.

Attractions include showman's engines and traction engines with live steam

Attractions include showman's engines and traction engines with live steam as well as a collection of fairground organs and fairground rides.

There will also be visiting exhibits of classic and vintage vehicles, motorcycles, and emergency and commercial vehicles, as well as three special 30-minute Wurlitzer Shows starring resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe.

Thursford houses the world's largest collection of steam engines, organs, fairground carousels, and tractors. 

More than 1,500 people attended last year's event which celebrated Mr Wolfe's 40th season and saw a large turn-out of families and heritage enthusiasts.

The gala day is honour of founder George Thomas Cushing

The gala day is honour of founder George Thomas Cushing - Credit: Thursford Collection

The gala day will run from 11am to 6pm on July 24, with tickets for adults priced at £12 and under 12s are free.

