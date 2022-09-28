Tickets for north Norfolk Christmas Spectacular go on sale

Thursford Christmas Spectacular is one of Norfolk's most popular festive events - Credit: Archant

Tickets for a popular Christmas event in north Norfolk have gone on sale.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular is one of the biggest festive events of its kind in Europe.

It includes the Spectacular, a three-hour long variety show; the Enchanted Journey of Light, a walk through the site with light displays; and Santa's Magical Journey into Christmas, a Santa's Grotto experience.

It is the variety show's 45th anniversary this year and its first time back since 2019.

It is also the first time having a visitable Santa since 2019.

There will also be an outside bar, food and a vintage funfair accessible by those visiting the Journey of Light.

Tickets for all events are currently available on Thursford's website.

The Journey of Light is £20 per person and Santa's Journey is between £14 and £26 - both have entry times between 10am and 5pm with the site closing at 9pm.

The Spectacular is between £41 and £55, with an afternoon show that starts at 2pm and an evening show that starts at 7pm.