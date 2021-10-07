Tickets selling fast as Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns for 2021

Published: 3:31 PM October 7, 2021

Tickets are selling fast for the 2021 return of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. - Credit: Thursford

Tickets for this year's Thursford Spectacular are selling fast, with several dates in December already sold out.

After last year's event had to be cancelled due the pandemic, bosses have promised this year's Spectacular will be its biggest and best yet.

The show will consist of three hours of music, dance, and comedy and features a cast made up of 130 performers, along with variety acts such Britain's Got Talent's Billy George and comedian Kev Orkian.

The cast for the 2021 return of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular will consist of 130 performers. - Credit: Thursford

Also featured will be theatre organist Phil Kelsall on Thursford’s Wurlitzer, which is one of the largest remaining Wurlitzers in Europe, and duo Delfina & Bartek who will perform an acrobatic spectacle.

Last year was the first time the Christmas Spectacular did not go ahead since opening its doors over 40 years ago in 1977.

You may also want to watch:

John Cushing, founder, producer and director of the Christmas Spectacular, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back this year with our Christmas Spectacular show.

"It is such an important occasion, not just for the cast and crew but the local community, hotels, B&Bs, rental properties and hospitality venues throughout Norfolk."

The family-run festive event will employ around 360 dancers, singers, musicians, variety acts, technicians, wardrobe teams, ushers, caterers and production staff.

Mr Cushing added: "We cannot wait to welcome the thousands of you back through our doors and give you the most extravagant Spectacular show yet.

"It has been a challenging couple of years for so many, and we want to provide as much joy, over the festive period, as we possibly can.”

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular will return this year after having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic. - Credit: Thursford

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience the Thursford Collection which includes The Enchanted Journey of Light, a walk-through experience for all ages running from 19th November 2021 until 23rd December 2021.

The Christmas event will run for seven weeks from November 9 to December 23.

Tickets are available at Thursford's website.