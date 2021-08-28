News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2021 set to be 'most extravagant show yet'

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:30 AM August 28, 2021   
Thursford Christmas Spectacular is back after the pandemic cancelled its 2020 show and halted all theatre performances.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular is back after the pandemic cancelled its 2020 show and halted all theatre performances.

Organisers of one of Europe's largest Christmas shows have said this year's event will be "bigger and better than ever" following lockdown.



But organisers say this year's event, which will take place from November 9 to December 23, will be the "most ambitious and extravagant show to date".

Picture from 2018 Thursford Christmas Spectacular show.

Picture from 2018 Thursford Christmas Spectacular show.

With a production budget of £3m this year, preparations are already well under way for the highly anticipated annual Christmas event.

More than 3,000 performers auditioned for the Norfolk variety show and Thursford Christmas Spectacular has installed a new lighting experience.

Acts such as Billy George on the Cyr Wheel, one of the world’s leading acrobatic acts, will be returning this year, introduced by BGT finalist Kev Orkian.



Pictured: Billy George at 2019 show.

Gravity-defying duo, Delfina & Bartek, and juggling double act Bibi & Bichu, will be providing an acrobatic spectacle.

And returning to the Christmas stage is leading theatre organist Phil Kelsall on The Mighty Wurlitzer, which is one of Thursford Collection’s most prized possessions.

John Cushing, chief executive, founder, producer and director of Thursford Christmas Spectacular, said it is an "important occasion for the cast, crew and the local community".



Thursford Christmas Spectacular is back after the pandemic cancelled its 2020 show and halted all theatre performances.

He added: "We cannot wait to welcome the thousands of you back through our doors and give you the most extravagant spectacular show yet.

"It has been a challenging couple of years for so many and we want to provide as much joy, over the festive period, as we possibly can.”

Thursford Christmas Spectacular has become one of Europe’s largest Christmas shows, it has been seen by more than five million people since opening its doors in 1977.



Pictured: Boxes and Ventriloquist from 2019 show.

Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light will also return from November 19 to December 23 with an indoor wonderland trail of steam engines, kinetic fairy-tale characters and a four-acre Lantern Light Extravaganza.

Organisers revealed Father Christmas will not be making an appearance in this year's event and will be "ice-olating" in the North Pole.

Tickets for The Enchanted Journey of Light can be purchased via its website from September 2. Visit www.thursford.com/enchanted-journey-of-light

